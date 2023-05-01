LITTLE RED BARN DOG RESCUE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 1, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to tell you a little bit about Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake. Maureen, Vail, Ryan, and their team are the most dedicated, caring, compassionate, selfless people I know. The passion with which they care for the dogs is commendable. It can be seen in the dogs’ behavior and their playfulness. They go above and beyond to ensure that the dogs are comfortable and happy. They not only focus on the dogs’ happiness, but also provide them a clean healthy environment. This is so important for their well-being. In today’s world, when people can commit such heinous acts towards animals, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue’s love and compassion is truly an act of humanity. They opened in 2020 and in 2022 alone, 256 dogs and 6 kittens found forever homes. They also offer free microchip clinics and they give back to the community in so many ways. If you ask people in Barron County, they will tell you what an awesome 501c3 organization is and how Little Red Barn Dog Rescue changes lives one dog at a time. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Connie Swant

