Man dead after structure fire in Dunn County

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
TOWN OF TIFFANY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a structure fire in Dunn County Monday.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1, 2023 around 8:19 a.m., authorities received a report of a structure fire at a home on 50th Street, in the Town of Tiffany. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood City Fire Department, and Boyceville EMS responded to the scene.

The media release says while engaging the fire, firefighters found a 74-year-old man in the home who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner.

According to the media release, the incident is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and Glenwood City Fire Department.

The media release says the Boyceville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

