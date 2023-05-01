EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mary Harings for the Sunshine Award. Mary is truly one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known. She never expects anything in return. She donates hours to her church, helping in anyway she can. She makes “remembrance bears” for people that have lost loved ones. She helps with Jason’s presents, donates handmade quilts to Alzheimers patients and other groups. She makes quilts for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.” Mary buys clothes and school supplies for my daughter’s school and takes care of her sister who has numerous health problems. She does so many countless things for her city and its people. Mary truly deserves the Sunshine Award for all the sunshine she brings to others.

