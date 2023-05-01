MARY HARINGS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mary Harings for the Sunshine Award. Mary is truly one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known. She never expects anything in return. She donates hours to her church, helping in anyway she can. She makes “remembrance bears” for people that have lost loved ones. She helps with Jason’s presents, donates handmade quilts to Alzheimers patients and other groups. She makes quilts for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.” Mary buys clothes and school supplies for my daughter’s school and takes care of her sister who has numerous health problems. She does so many countless things for her city and its people. Mary truly deserves the Sunshine Award for all the sunshine she brings to others.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Wisconsin River identified
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
Runners in the Eau Claire Marathon brace the wind as they line up in Phoenix Park.
Eau Claire Marathon runners face cold weather
Brent Whittenberger journeyed to remote Alaska.
Chetek man to star in Outdoor Channel documentary
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

RONNIE LILYQUIST
LITTLE RED BARN DOG RESCUE
ROBERTA NYHUS
JEFF SCHULTZ
JACKSON CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – HEALTH SERVICES UNIT