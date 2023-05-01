NANCY GONDERZIK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Nancy Gonderzik works at the Eau Claire County Court House in the Department of Human Services. She has worked with my teen age daughter for a couple of years to help with her mental health and truancy issues. She has done a great job in making sure my daughter gets the help she needs. She picked me up, picked up my daughter from school, and got her something to eat before taking us to the hospital, as my daughter was suicidal that day. She stayed with me the whole time to help and talk with the doctors. I know that Nancy is the caretaker for her mom so for her to take time out of her day to help me and make sure my daughter is doing okay means a lot. I believe out of anyone, she deserves this award to show her how much she has done, not just for my family but for others also. Please give Nancy Gonderzik the Sunshine Award.

Amanda Vonhaden

