RONNIE LILYQUIST

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I’d like to nominate my dad, Ronnie Lilyquist, for the Sunshine Award. My dad served in the military and has displayed his morals throughout life. He not only took on raising a child that wasn’t his biological child, my brother, but he did an amazing job of raising me too. He not only is a great dad, but he’s a great grandpa also. Growing up wasn’t always the easiest. We didn’t have much, but my dad always taught us to value the little things and was always helping others no matter the time or day and he has had a tremendous impact. There are so many examples of how my dad changes the lives of others. He’s a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen. He buys the homeless food and would give the shirt off his back. He expects nothing in return. It comes to him so naturally and the compassion he shows others goes beyond words. I would love to let him know how much he is appreciated and how he makes others smile.

April Lilyquist

