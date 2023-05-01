Skin Cancer Prevention on Melanoma Monday

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May 1, 2023, is Melanoma Monday.

Melanoma Monday is a day of awareness for one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S.

More than 97,000 new melanomas are expected to be diagnosed this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society.

Some risk factors for melanoma include sun exposure whether it’s short-term or long-term especially when it leads to sunburns. Indoor tanning beds also increase the risk, as can family history and personal health history as well as medications that suppress the immune system.

Dermatologists say the best way to lower the risk is to protect your skin from the sun, whether that’s through clothing or sunscreen.

Additional information is available on Mayo Clinic Health System’s website HERE.

