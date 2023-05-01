Veteran shares concerns over Tomah VA Medical Center

By Kim Leadholm
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin Veteran injured in Iraq is leading an effort for other Veterans with traumatic brain injuries to confirm their diagnoses.

For four years, Brandon Winneshiek served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“In 2004, I was blown up four different times by improvised explosive devices and the transition from the military to civilian life was hard,” Winneshiek said.

In 2015, Winneshiek said he went to the Tomah VA Medical Center to determine if he had a traumatic brain injury. He said he was misdiagnosed by Dr. Mary Jo Lanska.

More than five years later, Winneshiek went to Gunderson in La Crosse where he said four different doctors determined he had a traumatic brain injury. Through this experience, Winneshiek has continued to share his story, trying to get the Tomah VA to look into Dr. Lanska’s examinations. This is something Senator Tammy Baldwin was helping with.

“What was very clear very quickly was that there was a pattern of misdiagnoses, especially patients seen by Dr. Lanska at the Tomah VA and this pattern was resulting in veterans not getting the benefits they earned” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said. “There may be up to a thousand veterans who were seen by Dr. Lanksa and each has to have the opportunity to have their case examined.”

When WEAU asked the Tomah VA Medical Center for their response to the accusations, they said in part, “Tomah VA takes seriously all concerns brought forward by Veterans, family members, and stakeholders.” The VA added, “Dr. Mary Jo Lanska is no longer conducting C&P exams at VA.”

As for the future for Winneshiek?

“My goal is to make sure that the VA is held accountable and that our veteran community receives the highest quality health care that they’re, that they’ve been promised,” Winneshiek said.

The Tomah VA Medical Center created a hotline for veterans who received a compensation and pension exam from Dr. Lanska to voice their concerns and be considered for re-examination. That hotline number is 608-372-3971 ext. 64775.

