White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Body found in Wisconsin River
Runners in the Eau Claire Marathon brace the wind as they line up in Phoenix Park.
Eau Claire Marathon runners face cold weather
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
New law intends to attract and retain jail staff.
County jail staff can opt for protective status under new law
According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of...
Suspects in custody after burglary at ‘Smoking Gun’ store

Latest News

Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
The surprise plea deal means that Howell Donaldson III will avoid the death penalty,...
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report