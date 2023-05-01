A windy and cool start to May but nicer weather returns this week

The weather was anything but nice this final weekend of April, but we at least can look forward to gradual improvements as we turn the calendar page to May. A large storm system which brought the rain, wet snow and wind the last few days is now over the Great Lakes, captured by an upper trough. This scenario means the storm will be slow to move away, and we are feeling the results tonight. Though we will gradually see any showers come to an end, it will remain cloudy and windy through the night with lows mostly in the 30s. The low will edge eastward on Monday, but with such little movement, any improvements will be minor. We should at least be dry through the day, but clouds will continue, along with blustery north and northwest winds. Gusts of 30-35 mph will be common as temperatures make a run for 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Low pressure slowly moves eastward to start the new week (weau)

By Tuesday we will start to see some improvements with at least partial sunshine making a return. The same low pressure system will still be close enough to keep stronger northwest winds going, but they should at least be down a notch from the previous few days. Otherwise temperatures will rise back into the mid 50s. As we look at the rest of this first week of May, the nation will be in a classic spring blocking pattern. The large upper trough that we’ve been dealing with will slowly make its way into Eastern Canada, while another upper trough and cut off low impact the west coast. In between and to our west we will find a ridge across the Rockies up into Canada. This “omega block” pattern typically takes days and days to break down and fortunately for us, we will be closer to the ridge portion rather than the troughs. The end result will be a largely dry pattern with a return to at least seasonable temperatures. You will see this in our extended forecast, with afternoon highs returning to the 60s, along with mainly dry weather. The one caveat would be the chance for a few stray showers later in the week, hinging upon what happens with a piece of the eastern upper trough that may pinch off and be located just to our north.

