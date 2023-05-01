Xcel Energy urges caution around dams

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (XCEL ENERGY PRESS RELEASE) - With the fishing opener on May 6, Xcel Energy is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of high water levels on rivers near the company’s hydro plants.

Due to high river flows, boat restraining barriers upstream of Xcel Energy’s hydro plants on several rivers have washed away or remain uninstalled and recreation is not recommended until river flows recede to lower levels. Typically, at this time of year, Xcel Energy crews install a cable with a series of floats that runs across the rivers to mark a restricted area for boaters upstream of the dams. The barriers will be installed when the rivers subside and it is safe to do the work.

Locations impacted include the Holcombe, Jim Falls, Wissota, Chippewa Falls and Dells plants on the lower Chippewa River. Also, the boat barriers upstream of the St. Croix Falls Plant on the St. Croix River and the Superior Falls Planton the Montreal River have failed due to high river flows and debris.

Xcel Energy encourages boaters to take precautions that would protect them in the event of a mechanical failure. The fast river flows mean there is not much time for rescue before a boat would drift from the barrier location downstream to the dam. Power is being generated at the powerhouses and excess water is being discharged through the spillway gates.

“Boating, canoeing or kayaking above or below a dam can be very dangerous, especially if the flow changes and your boat is anchored in a hazardous area,” said Rob Olson, Hydro Operations at Xcel Energy. “Flow conditions can change quickly and boaters would have little or no time to react.”

Many of the accidents and fatalities that occur near dams could be prevented by using common sense, practicing safety, staying clear of dams and understanding the dangers to be found near them.

Xcel Energy offers these tips for personal safety near dams:

Obey all warning signs, barriers and flashing lights, horns and sirens.

Wear a personal flotation device (PFD) –a life jacket.

Always stay outside buoy lines and away from restricted areas near dams.

Never swim or wade near a dam.

Never boat or fish alone when near a dam.

Leave your boat motor running to provide maneuvering power.

Stay clear of spillways. Changing currents and “boiling” waves can make boat control difficult near dams.

Reverse currents occur below dams. They can pull a boat back toward the dam into the spillway and capsize it.

Never anchor boats below a dam because water levels can change rapidly.

Bring a cell phone and contact 9-1-1 in an emergency.

For more information, visit: Xcel Energy public safety. The website also includes information to help residents respond in a timely fashion in the unlikely event of a dam failure, including inundation maps and details about Xcel Energy’s dam failure warning sirens.

