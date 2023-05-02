100 Women Who Care Eau Claire celebrating five-year anniversary on May 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 100 Women Who Care Eau Claire is celebrating its five-year anniversary at their Night of Giving on May 9th at River Bend Winery & Distillery. A kick-off to a year celebration. WWCEC started in May 2018 and since then have raised $271,955 for 18 different local nonprofits.

WWCEC meets four times a year for a giving night. During the meeting we hear from three different local nonprofits who speak for five minutes each about their cause and needs. After hearing from all three groups the women individually vote for who they would like to be the giving recipient. Ballots are counted and the winner is announced. Each woman individually donate $100 directly to the winning nonprofit during the event. The winner also receives a matching donation from the Richard Schulze Family Foundation through Best Buy (example: if the women give $8,500 collectively, the foundation will match it with an $8,500 donation).

WWCEC member Kathy Wright appeared on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning and says they are looking for new members to join our group, new local nonprofit nominations to present, and local businesses to donate their space for our events (we go to a different business each quarter to host our giving night events)

Benefits of the group: Fast philanthropy! Our meetings are only an hour long once per quarter. We know women are busy and we don’t mess around, it’s engaging, meaningful and fast! We also have an optional social time before the meeting begins which allows for meeting new people. And most importantly, we hear from three different local nonprofits and collectively make a huge impact for the giving night winning recipient!

For information on how to join or attend the Night of Giving on May 9th, click here.

