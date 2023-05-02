3 Florida men accused of breaking into vehicles in Eau Claire, Osseo

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three Florida men are charged with breaking into several vehicles in Eau Claire and Osseo, stealing items and using other people’s credit cards.

Alexander Barnum, Treyvon Boyd, and Izell Jeff are accused of smashing the windows of at least three vehicles that were parked near the YMCA in Eau Claire on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says purses with personal items including credit cards were taken. The cards were later used at Walmart to purchase 10 visa gift cards totaling more than $4,500. All three suspects were found together in a vehicle in Trempealeau County.

The Osseo Police Chief said he and his officers also had victims from their community who’s cards had been used to purchase visa gift cards at the Walmart in Black River Falls.

The men are being held at the Trempealeau County Jail.

