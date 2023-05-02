EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County and Dove Healthcare announce Better Brain Fridays starting May 19.

May 19 - August 18

10:00 am - 11:30 am

Community Room at Dove Healthcare - West Eau Claire, 1405 Truax Blvd

Nourish your brain health! Join us for these free sessions on Fridays. No registration required.

All attendees MUST park in the 2nd floor parking lot and enter via the Community Room doors. Please do not enter Dove Healthcare - West Eau Claire.

For more info: 715-839-4725 or adrc@eauclairecounty.gov

