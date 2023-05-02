Big improvements come this week with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures

Another well below average day as we welcomed the month of May, but things will be getting noticeably better in the next few days. After seeing partial sunshine earlier in the day, clouds have again taken over this evening. We look to stay mostly cloudy tonight as we remain on the western fringes of low pressure spinning over the Eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures will gradually drop down near or just below 40 with the gusty northerly winds diminishing at least some for the overnight. Tuesday will have a chance to warm just a bit more with partial sunshine expected. Northwest winds will remain a factor, around 15-20 mph, along with gusts still up around 30 mph. Afternoon highs will reach into the mid 50s though it will stay cooler to the east.

Low pressure slowly edges away from the Great Lakes (weau)

By Wednesday the pesky storm system will make it into the Northeast, while a narrow ridge of high pressure takes over from the west. In addition, the blocking upper level pattern will continue, but will shift just enough to the east to get us out from under an upper trough. The result will be a return to average and even above average temperatures, along with mostly dry weather. Wednesday will see the return of a mostly sunny sky with finally lighter winds. It will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the weather, as temperatures rise back into the more seasonable 60s. On Thursday a weak low and front is forecast to drop southward from Canada and just to our west through the afternoon. Though it should stay mostly dry, there is at least a low end chance to see a few scattered showers by late in the day. It will warm up nicely though, with highs near 70. Similar temperatures are forecast through this first weekend of May with variable clouds and sunshine. The next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms may come our way by Sunday, as a slow moving front tracks from the Northern Plains into Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.