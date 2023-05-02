Chippewa River Trail Landscape Work in Cannery Park District

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - The next phase of work along the Chippewa River Trail in the Cannery Park district is underway today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

With the aid of the City of Eau Claire Forestry Supervisor, Ash Trees, Black Locust, and Buckthorn along the Chippewa River Trail will be removed. These trees will be replaced with prairie grasses, pollinator plants, and 115 new trees. Removing these trees allows natural light to the ground of the riverbank to help native plants grow. Ash Trees are being removed because of Emerald Ash Borer. The Black Locust and Buckthorn are invasive species that take over the natural grasses and plants area.

This process will help the health of the remaining trees. When established, the prairie grass and pollinator grasses will provide shelter and food for the birds, bees, and butterflies.

Part of the trail may be closed for tree removal for a limited time.

Learn about the City of Eau Claire’s Urban Forestry Program and management practices by visiting EauClaireWI.gov/Forestry.

