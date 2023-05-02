Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver accused of plowing into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac last week now faces a dozen criminal charges.

Benjamin Ayer faces eight counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He’s also charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, and causing injury while operating under the influence.

District Attorney Eric Toney alleges Ayer was “huffing” before the crash. A canister was found in the car along with a marijuana pipe, grinder, and small amount of marijuana.

Ayer was formally charged Tuesday. A $300,000 cash bond was set during the hearing.

Several people were injured, one critically, when a car drove into the store last week. According to the criminal complaint, Ayer admitted he was inhaling compressed gas from an air duster at a restaurant before driving onto Rolling Meadows Dr. and losing control of the car.

Police said Ayer’s car left the roadway just north of the Walmart parking lot. The car traveled approximately 300 feet through parts of a terrace and parts of the PetSmart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb in the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the glass walls into Verizon’s showroom.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the car had fully entered the building at a high rate of speed. Several customers were inside the Verizon store at the time of the crash, police said.

One person was pinned between the car and what was left of the store’s counter. Identified in the complaint as “Victim 1,” she wasn’t responsive when police arrived. She suffered a broken skull, pelvis, vertebra, and bone in her right hand. She also had a hematoma on her scalp.

Other victims reported injuries including pain in their lower back and legs, a swollen knee and elbow, bruising to their arm or leg, ankle pain, and a finger that was cut on glass.

Theda Star medical helicopter was requested to transport of a 29-year-old woman with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue also transported a 30-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health).

Ayer was also transported to St. Agnes Hospital. Police said he was limping when they helped him out of the car, had a head bruise and was bleeding from the hand.

Recklessly endangering safety carries up to 12½ years in prison if found guilty. Together, the charges against Ayer add up to more than 112 years.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.