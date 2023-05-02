Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Charlotte’s Web” and “The Trail to Oregon!” at The Oxford.

This classic tale of friendship follows the adventures of Wilbur, Charlotte, and their barnyard friends.  With highlights from the popular novel including Fern’s rescue of Wilbur, Charlotte’s fantastic schemes to save his life, and  Wilbur’s big win at the fair, come see of of ECCT’s most popular shows ever.

Friday, May 5 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, May 6 @ 11:00am

Saturday, May 6 @ 1:30pm

Sunday, May 7 @ 1:30pm

Saturday, May 13 @ 11:00am

Saturday, May 13 @ 1:30pm

Sunday, May 14 @ 1:30pm

Tickets:$18 Adults/Seniors$12 Youth/Students

-----

Everyone’s favorite childhood video game comes to life on stage in this audience participation musical.  Follow our All-American family as they travel the trail from Missouri to Oregon just like the game, and YOU get to pick their names and decide who survives the journey!  

Rated PG 13 for adult content and crude langauge.

Thursday, May 18 @ 7:30pm

Friday, May 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, May 20 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, May 21 @ 1:30pm

Tickets:$25 Adults

$22 Seniors (60+)$15 Students (13-College w/ ID)

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

