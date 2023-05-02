Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Town of Wheaton

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Emergency crews are working to put out a structure fire in the Town of Wheaton.

A WEAU photographer at the scene said several crews responded to a house off of 90th Street Monday evening. Smoke and flames were visible from the home, but have since been knocked down.

No other details are known at this time about what caused the fire, the extent of the damage, or any injuries.

We will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.

