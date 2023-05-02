F-35 fighter jets settling in at Truax Field in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – When they get a close-up look at the new F-35s that touched down in Madison last week pretty much everyone with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing has the same reaction.

It was a noticeably excited Col. Willa Panzer who summed up that reaction well, saying simply, “it’s pretty awesome.”

“After over 20 years of being around aircraft, you would think I’d be used to them,” she continued. “But, I was just as excited as someone who was seeing them for the first time.”

Panzer’s job now is leading the 550 Guardsmen tasked with taking care of the state-of-the-art fighters that will be finding their homes in the Wisconsin capital over the coming months.

“Think of it a lot like your car,” she explained. “We do a lot of preventative maintenance that we do over time and, every time we go out, we get those aircraft ready.”

The first three F-35A Lightning II jets flew into Truax Field last Tuesday with seventeen more scheduled to arrive by the end of next year. With about six months having gone by since the last of the 115th Fighter Wing’s F-16s having departed for good, the new planes were greeted with plenty of fanfare.

“It was fantastic,” Brig. Gen. David May declared. “It went absolutely as planned and it was such a momentous occasion its almost hard to describe it.”

For May, that day was a long time coming. The Air Force made the original call to move some of its F-35s to Madison around three years ago and his Wing has gone a half-a-year without any planes.

“After all these years, after a decade or more of planning and dreaming and aspiring and working toward this, to have it actually have it happen and see the aircraft land here has been just amazing,” May recalled.

Since the departure of the classic F-16s, the pilots of the 115th went back to school to learn all their new machines could do. One of those pilots, Major Rachael Winiecki, went through the program and knows her new ride, inside and out.

“We are very well trained. We know our systems,” she said. “It’s a great and humbling opportunity to have this job and to be able to continue to serve and defend our country and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”

According to U.S. Defense Dept. statistics, women made up 17.3% of active-duty U.S. military members. For Winiecki, though, once it is time to fly, the F-35 does not care about that.

“One of the nice things about airplanes is they don’t know your gender, they don’t know your race, your creed, your color, your economic background,” she continued. “Flying is the great equalizer.”

Back on the ground, Panzer is making sure Winiecki and the rest of the pilots of the 115th Fighter Wing are safe and flying high – and she couldn’t be happier doing it.

“I am so lucky,” she added. “This is my dream job.”

