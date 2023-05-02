Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes sentenced

Austin Thoren
Austin Thoren(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes is sentenced.

Online court records show now 27-year-old Austin Thoren is sentenced in Count 1 the Court orders four years initial confinement and six years extended supervision. In Count 2 the Court withholds sentence and orders seven years probation consecutive. Five years initial confinement and five years extended supervision imposed and stayed.

Court records show the charges filed include two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Oct. 26, 2022 court records show an agreement was made. Thoren plead no contest to counts one and two. Anything else was dismissed and read in.

The criminal complaint states two victims told law enforcement that they used to go to an in-home daycare that was run by Thoren’s mom. A victim told officials the incidents happened between 2012 and 2014 when she was eight or nine years old. When law enforcement interviewed Thoren, he admitted to having sexual contact with the victims.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Wisconsin River identified
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
Brent Whittenberger journeyed to remote Alaska.
Chetek man to star in Outdoor Channel documentary
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53

Latest News

sw
Skywarn 13 Weather @ Noon (5/02/23)
ct
Eau Claire Children's Theatre Interview (5/02/23)
in
Incident on Highway 53 (5/02/23)
Benjamin Ayer
Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges