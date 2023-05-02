Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes sentenced

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes is sentenced.

Online court records show now 27-year-old Austin Thoren is sentenced in Count 1 the Court orders four years initial confinement and six years extended supervision. In Count 2 the Court withholds sentence and orders seven years probation consecutive. Five years initial confinement and five years extended supervision imposed and stayed.

Court records show the charges filed include two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Oct. 26, 2022 court records show an agreement was made. Thoren plead no contest to counts one and two. Anything else was dismissed and read in.

The criminal complaint states two victims told law enforcement that they used to go to an in-home daycare that was run by Thoren’s mom. A victim told officials the incidents happened between 2012 and 2014 when she was eight or nine years old. When law enforcement interviewed Thoren, he admitted to having sexual contact with the victims.

