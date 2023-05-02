Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. (GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced three appointments to the University of Wisconsin (UW) Board of Regents. The governor has appointed Jim Kreuser and Evan Brenkus, in addition to reappointing Regent Joan M. Prince. These appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of two former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2023, and the expiration of Regent Prince’s term.

“The Board of Regents plays a significant role in ensuring the UW System continues to be a hub of innovation, a catalyst for our workforce, and the cultivator of the next generation of leaders, so I am glad to be making these critically important appointments today,” said Gov. Evers. “I know these folks don’t take lightly the responsibility of their role in supporting the UW System and making sure it continues to be the gem of our state, and I look forward to our work together to do just that.”

Regent Kreuser has more than three decades of experience in public service, serving as Kenosha County Executive for 14 years from 2008 to 2022 and representing Kenosha in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 15 years from 1993 to 2008. A first-generation college graduate, he earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside in 1983 and continued on to complete his master’s in public administration (M.P.A.) from the school in 1986. During his time at UW-Parkside, Kreuser interned for then-Kenosha County Executive John Collins and was hired as a full-time administrative assistant in the county executive’s office after graduating with his M.P.A., where he worked until 1993. A photo of Regent Kreuser is available here.

“As the governor would say, I am ‘jazzed’ to be appointed to the UW Board of Regents,” said Regent Kreuser. “I am a proud two-time Ranger, earning both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Parkside. During my time serving and representing the Kenosha community, I saw firsthand the impact UW-Parkside and our UW System had on our corner of the state as a strong partner in educational opportunities and economic development. There is no limit to what our communities and our state are capable of when the UW System is strong, and this appointment is an opportunity for me to continue to give back to my community and my state in this volunteer position while adding value to the UW System to meet future needs.”

Regent Brenkus is currently a First Nations and mathematics student at UW-Green Bay. He has been working as a resident mentor at UW-Green Bay, where he is responsible for enforcing campus policies fairly and equally while he completes room and building inspections and creates relationships with fellow students. Brenkus is involved in the Student Government Association, the Intertribal Student Council, and the Mathematics Club at UW-Green Bay. A photo of Regent Brenkus is available here.

“I am excited and honored to serve as the student regent on the Board of Regents to make sure students have a voice at the table,” said Regent Brenkus. “During my time at UW-Green Bay, I have been working to make our campus and community better, and I look forward to working with my fellow regents and students across the state to do the same for the entire UW System.”

Regent Prince was appointed by Gov. Evers in February 2023, filling the vacancy created due to the resignation of former Regent Tracey Klein. Prince, a Milwaukee native, was the first African American to hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in clinical laboratory medicine with a specialty in flow cytometry and hematology and a doctorate in medical science education from UW-Milwaukee. She served as the vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement and as an associate professor in biomedical sciences at her alma mater from 2000 to 2021. In 2012, Dr. Prince was nominated by former President Barack Obama to the U.N. General Assembly as a public delegate with the honorary rank of ambassador. In this role, she worked closely with U.N. committees and related organizations, such as UNICEF and U.N. Women, and delivered policy statements on behalf of the United States regarding the education of women and girls, among other humanitarian issues. A photo of Regent Prince is available here.

