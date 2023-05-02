No one hurt after structure fire in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY STRUCTURE FIRE
BUFFALO COUNTY STRUCTURE FIRE(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Buffalo County Monday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, On May 1, 2023, around 3:39 p.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a neighbor of 401 South Main Street, Alma saying that there was smoke coming from the attic of the home.

The media release says several Fire Departments responded to the scene including Alma, Nelson, Tri Community and Wabasha, Minn. Fire Depts. No One was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident. Fire crews contained the fire to just the attic.

According to the media release, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo County Highway Department assisted with traffic control. South Highway 35 was shut down for about one hour while fire crews extinguished the fire. Alma Ambulance was on scene on standby.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Wisconsin River identified
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
Brent Whittenberger journeyed to remote Alaska.
Chetek man to star in Outdoor Channel documentary
Jay Fasbender Sr.
Chippewa County sex offender to be released into the public

Latest News

ACTIVE INCIDENT NEAR BLOOMER
Sheriff temporarily asks drivers to avoid both lanes of Highway 53 near Bloomer due to active incident
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
Started in May 2018 and since then WWCEC has raised $271,955 for 18 different local nonprofits.
100 Women Who Care Eau Claire celebrating five-year anniversary on May 9th
100
100 Women Who Care Eau Claire