No one hurt after structure fire in Buffalo County

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Buffalo County Monday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, On May 1, 2023, around 3:39 p.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a neighbor of 401 South Main Street, Alma saying that there was smoke coming from the attic of the home.

The media release says several Fire Departments responded to the scene including Alma, Nelson, Tri Community and Wabasha, Minn. Fire Depts. No One was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident. Fire crews contained the fire to just the attic.

According to the media release, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo County Highway Department assisted with traffic control. South Highway 35 was shut down for about one hour while fire crews extinguished the fire. Alma Ambulance was on scene on standby.

The fire is under investigation.

