Old hobby brings new generation together

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday afternoon at South Middle School, you’ll find all kinds of wheelin and dealing going on as the Card Collecting Club is is full swing.The fun interactions are what founder and South teacher Brian Wiltgen imagined when he started the club.

“I saw a lot of kids kind of being withdrawn at school. A lot of kids would have their heads in their devices, you know, after school at home, not really socializing. And I remember as a kid, one of my favorite things to do was click cards and get with my friends. We started the club last year and it was a huge success.”

The club is much more than just trading sports cards.

“You look at the core values of honesty, fairness, respect, cooperate, and all these different values come out in card collecting. Besides that, they might not know it, but they’re learning math. They’re reading, they’re writing about things. It’s it’s just a it’s a hobby that embraces so many different values and so many different things that are that are good.”

The bond that the students in the club reach farther than the Monday gatherings.

“Probably the best thing in this club is the friendships I’ve seen. There are kids that came into this club that didn’t know each other, and now I see walking together in the hallways, I see him talking. I see them talking about going to the local card shops and and that that’s what means the most to me is forming friendships and getting away from that isolation feeling we all had a few years back.”

With the success that the Card Collecting Club has had at South, Wiltgen has formed an non-profit and has expanded it’s reach to other area schools.

“We’ve been very fortunate to get donations and from people that’s allowed me to send cards to 13 different schools around the area in know clear chip files and comments and and 20 different schools. And the thing that makes my heart smile is getting these pictures back from these teachers of kids opening packs and just the joy on their faces and seeing them socialize.”

And the Card Collecting Club hopes to continue growing and bringing more students to the hobby.

“This is something that’s free for kids. There’s there’s no fees involved. It’s all the kindness of of of people that a lot of these kids don’t even know. But they’re willing to say, you know what, I remember myself as a kid and I love collecting. And that’s what they want to do. They want to share the love of the hobby with these kids. And it’s just an amazing thing to see.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.