La Crosse river clean up postponed to June 2nd & 3rd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (RIVER CLEAN UP LA CROSSE PRESS RELEASE) - 2023 is the 30th year of River Clean Up, La Crosse, a community event whose volunteers have more than 750,000 pounds of trash and debris from La Crosse area waterways and surrounding lands. The event occurs primarily in Pools 7 & 8 of the Mississippi River including the waterways that flow into the Mississippi River.

Because of the high water in Pools 7 & 8, the River Clean Up will be postponed from Mother’s Day Weekend to the first weekend of June. Russ Wilson, a founding member of the River Clean Up and Co-Leader states,” Our first priority is the safety of the over 500 volunteers in our community who will participate in the clean up. We wait as long as feasible before we make the decision to postpone because of the multitude of efforts already underway including the 250 volunteers who have already signed up and will have to register again. It’s not ideal, but it is the right decision. "

“In 30 years, we’ve pulled some pretty amazing things from the water. We see a lot of items like barrels, tires, and sections of old docks but what we pick up the most is trash at sandbars, along shores, trails and public areas. This annual clean up is a great opportunity to get together with your friends and family to make a real improvement in the environment. Our team of volunteers are very excited to celebrate the 30th year.”

On Friday, June 2, 2023 we welcome local businesses and Trempealeau community members to join the Corporate River Clean Up in Trempealeau.

Debra Howe, Co-Leader of River Clean Up states, “In 2021, we were approached to create a Friday clean up to allow employees to use community volunteer hours to help with a clean up. After a successful 2-year pilot, and a 20 percent increase in the number of volunteers, we decided to expand the corporate clean up day and we encourage other businesses to join us on Friday, June 2, 2023. "

It is critical to the coordination of the events to register early. To entice volunteers to register early, three early bird drawings will occur on May 10, May 17, and May 24 for special 30th Anniversary prizes to be given out the day of the event.

River Clean Up, La Crosse is looking for volunteers to help add to the 750,000 pounds of trash already collected. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join the fun by boat or by foot, and pick up trash on the water, along shorelines, trails and public lands. VOLUNTEERS MUSTPRE-REGISTER ONLINE for the Saturday, June 3,2023 clean up athttps://rivercleanuplacrosse.com.

Businesses who would like to participate in the Friday, June 2, 2023 Corporate clean up must contact rivercleanuplacrosse@gmail.com or call 608-797-8687.

To learn more, register to volunteer or become a partner, visit www.rivercleanuplacrosse.com, or find the event on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/rivercleanuplacrosse.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.