Seasonable to above average temperatures settle in with a few precipitation chances

After a mostly sunny sky prevailed across Western Wisconsin much of the day, clouds from a large low pressure system over the Eastern Great Lakes have slowly been working back into the Chippewa Valley this afternoon. Despite prevailing strong winds from the north and northwest, temperatures this afternoon made it closer to average in the 50s and low 60s. Skies will clear out tonight as a ridge of high pressure nudges a little more east into the area. Winds will also diminish, which coupled with dry air and clear conditions, will allow overnight lows to bottom out around freezing. Sunshine makes a return tomorrow with high pressure remaining in place, while the low becomes situated over the northeastern states and loses its influence over our neck of the woods. Temperatures will be seasonable with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-60s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as high pressure dominates with a weak low moving down from Canada (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, a weak low will drop into the Upper Midwest from Canada with extra clouds rolling in. Thursday should bring a mostly sunny sky, but an afternoon isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out with the storm system and its associated warm front remaining in our vicinity. Southerly flow will return, helping drive temperatures into the low 70s. High uncertainty then enters the forecast from Friday into early next week as the latest forecast guidance shows quite a few discrepancies among our surface features and the upper-level flow, as well as overall precipitation chances. For now, we look to finish the work week dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures right around average in the mid-60s, but precipitation chances may be added at a later time as there indications for showers with disagreement on timing of those. Looking into the first weekend of May, at least slight chances for showers and a few storms look possible both Saturday and Sunday with a surface low lifting northward from the Central Plains. Supporting upper-level energy may help these come to fruition, but it’s something we’ll have to watch closely in the coming days. Luckily, our temperatures appear to stay mild, which is great news for those of you heading out to area lakes for Wisconsin’s fishing opener. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the upper 60s with a few breezes possible.

