SportScene 13 for Monday, May 1st

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Black River Falls/Fall Creek senior Ethan Wright has made an extraordinary recovery from a devastating car accident to return to the diamond.

In today’s prep sports action, Mondovi took on Colfax in both baseball and softball, Elk Mound topped Plum City/Elmwood in baseball, and Fall Creek hosted Eau Claire Memorial in softball.

Also, UW-Eau Claire baseball squared off with UW-Stevens Point.

