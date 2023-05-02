TRAFFIC ALERT: Sheriff asking drivers to avoid both lanes of Highway 53 near Bloomer due to active incident

Chippewa County Sheriff's badge
Chippewa County Sheriff's badge(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Sheriff, Travis Hakes, is asking drivers to avoid Highway 53 near Bloomer.

“Highway 53 both NORTH and SOUTH bound lanes are closed between Exit 102 and Exit 110. Please advise the Public that traffic on 53SB will divert onto Highway 40, and 53NB will divert onto CTH B to CTH Q North.” The sheriff said earlier that they are actively working on an incident and more details will be released when available.

No other details were provided. Stay tuned to WEAU for more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Wisconsin River identified
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Barron County
Brent Whittenberger journeyed to remote Alaska.
Chetek man to star in Outdoor Channel documentary
Jay Fasbender Sr.
Chippewa County sex offender to be released into the public

Latest News

Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
Started in May 2018 and since then WWCEC has raised $271,955 for 18 different local nonprofits.
100 Women Who Care Eau Claire celebrating five-year anniversary on May 9th
100
100 Women Who Care Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/2/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/2/2023 6 a.m.