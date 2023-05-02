TRAFFIC ALERT: Sheriff asking drivers to avoid both lanes of Highway 53 near Bloomer due to active incident

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Sheriff, Travis Hakes, is asking drivers to avoid Highway 53 near Bloomer.

“Highway 53 both NORTH and SOUTH bound lanes are closed between Exit 102 and Exit 110. Please advise the Public that traffic on 53SB will divert onto Highway 40, and 53NB will divert onto CTH B to CTH Q North.” The sheriff said earlier that they are actively working on an incident and more details will be released when available.

No other details were provided. Stay tuned to WEAU for more.

