Vernon County using 2-1-1 for flood damage reports

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County is one of several counties that have been experiencing significant flooding.

A media release Vernon County Emergency Management states, “As the water starts to recede damage may be found to public infrastructure as well as individual damage to homes, businesses, and properties. Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report these to their insurance company first. Remember to take pictures and keep documentation of you damages. A damage reporting line has been established with Great Rivers 211. Please report your damages to them by simply dialing 2-1-1 and following the prompts on your phone, they will pass the information along to Emergency Management.”

According to the media release, reporting damages to their Office does not guarantee funding assistance for repairs or cleanup, it assists Vernon County Emergency Management for situational awareness to see whether or not further assistance requests to the State need to be made.

The media release says if you still have unmet needs, you may also reach out to the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group at www.r2rdr.org. Flood clean-up kits are also available in the villages of De Soto, Genoa, and Stoddard. You can also reach out to the Vernon County Emergency Management Office for a kit.

