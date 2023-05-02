Young women learn S.T.E.M. at Imagine Summit

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 50 Chippewa Valley young women attended the Imagine Summit Tuesday.

The event focuses on introducing young women into S.T.E.M. fields.

The day included hands on robotics and coding activities, sessions on architecture, network technology, telecommunications and more.

The event organizer says the Summit aims to foster excitement for young women in stem related career paths.

“All of these students come into a big room in a company, an environment that they may never have stepped foot into before. There’s some reservation and maybe some hesitation. And then by the end of the day, everyone just is opening up and smiles and laughter. And really, it’s just building a big community of young women who will grow and support each other wherever this leads on,” Haley Maus, IT Project Manager with Win Technology, said.

This is the second year that the Imagine Summit has taken place. This year, 52 students, 7th to 10th grade from eight different school districts took part in the event.

