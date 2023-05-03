4th of July fireworks display to happen this year in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 4th of July fireworks display will happen in Eau Claire this year.

That is according to Josh Miller, Eau Claire City Council Member.

According to information from Miller, after the 5-5 tie vote at the last City Council meeting in which no location was decided upon for a fireworks display, the Council held a work session on the issue Tuesday. No votes were taken but a discussion was held to get ideas so the Council can try to resolve the issue at their legislative meeting next week.

Miller says the consensus at the work session was to have a fireworks display as part of the Independence Day celebrations this year. Festival Foods is sponsoring a fireworks display. As noted during the public work session, locations which were discussed included the High Bridge, the Eastside Hill (Plank Hill), and the Grand Avenue bridge. The discussion also included the challenges of hosting a display in Carson Park.

According to miller, no location was decided at the work session; the Council will take that matter up at the meeting next week.

