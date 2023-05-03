Competency exam ordered for man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen

TREVOR BLACKBURN
TREVOR BLACKBURN(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The court orders a competency exam for a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager, triggering an Amber Alert, resulting in being charged with multiple felonies.

Now 23-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged with seven counts of 1st-degree sexual assault with a child under the age of 16 with the use or threat of force or violence, one count of kidnapping, one count of strangulation and suffocation and one count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

The charges and criminal complaint were filed in Chippewa County Circuit Court, according to online court records. Cash bond was set at $1 million with conditions that Blackburn not contact the victim, a 15-year-old girl, or the victim’s family.

