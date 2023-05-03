COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends May 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 11, the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency will end, causing changes to COVID tests and vaccines. While testing and vaccines for COVID will still be available, access won’t be the same.

“Individuals should consider kind of stocking up for at-home tests because that coverage will be changing,” Christina Writz, a public health nurse and immunization coordinator with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. “Some individuals, such as those with Medicaid, will have a lengthened period where their insurance will cover that. But for most individuals, kind of the supply that’s available right now through places like Say Yes to the COVID Test, those supplies will be ending in May.”

Access to vaccines will also look different, but Writz said those changes may not be immediate.

“The federal government still has a supply of purchased vaccine and so for the time being, nothing changes,” Writz said. “Vaccine is still free. At some point, when that vaccine supply is gone, we’re anticipating it will become commercialized and be available more like other vaccines through health insurance or other types of coverage.”

Last fall, the latest Bivalent vaccine became available to the public and those who got the vaccine then should be up-to-date, with a few exceptions.

“Individuals 65 and older, if they’ve already had the Bivalent vaccine, as long as four months have passed, they’re able to get another dose of the Bivalent vaccine two months following their last dose,” Writz said. “Individuals who are immunocompromised or have immunocompromising conditions are able to get another Bivalent vaccine two months after their last dose.”

Writz said individuals who are interested in learning more about how their coverage of tests and vaccines will change should contact their health care provider. Writz said staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask around others, eating healthy foods and staying hydrated are other things you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy.

