Man shot and killed on Milwaukee freeway: SB lanes of Fond Du Lac at 76th closed, sheriff says

By Julia Marshall
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - A man was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on Fond Du Lac fwy Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO responded to the 76th Street off-ramp and found one man who had died from a gunshot wound. There was a woman in the car as well, who was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said initial investigations revealed the man was shot by someone in another vehicle.

Authorities are scheduled to provide updates around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to watch live.

Fond Du Lac fwy is closed temporarily so deputies can investigate. Drivers are being diverted off the highway at 107th Street.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it will hold a news conference at some point, possibly around 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Man shot and killed on Milwaukee freeway; SB Fond Du Lac at 76th closed (tmj4.com)

