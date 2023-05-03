No Mow May initiative begins

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week marks the beginning of the No Mow May initiative, a proposal from Eau Claire City Council promoting local wildlife.

The initiative was agreed upon in January, and has the goal of promoting the early growth of local vegetation, as well as facilitating pollinators such as bees in the critical transition period between winter and spring by encouraging local residents to not mow their lawns in the month of May.

This initiative forgoes the traditional “7-inch lawn rule,” which states all lawns must be kept below seven inches in vegetation height.

The movement was started in Appleton, and has spread to other western Wisconsin communities beyond Eau Claire, including Menomonie and La Crosse.

Eau Claire City Council member Joshua Miller said that there are environmental benefits to the initiative in addition to providing food for pollinators, such as less noise and pollution from fewer people mowing their lawns and perhaps people looking at different ways to improve their lawns with perennials or other plants that don’t require constant maintenance like lawns do.

“No Mow May is a voluntary conservation effort to try to help pollinators, early season pollinators establish themselves in our environment and our ecosystem, and that leads to better things down the food chain,” Miller said.

“It’s great to be a participant in a statewide, nationwide, grassroots and citizen led effort. City Council approved this, but there are other organizations that had done a lot of legwork ahead of time to establish the resources, the ideas to get signs made. I want to give them all things which to me the name here, but it’s a real grassroots effort. It started in Appleton just two years ago, and now I am happy that we have it here in Eau Claire, and I’m glad to see other cities like Menominee and other western Wisconsin cities also following suit as well.”

