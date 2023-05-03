CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The ALS Association is holding a Walk to Defeat ALS in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, June 10.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walk to begin at 10 a.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The ALS Association says while there is not yet a cure or treatment to halt or reverse ALS, scientists around the world are making significant progress in unlocking the mysteries of this devastating disease.

For people living with ALS, your support is crucial to staying connected and involved as we work towards a world without ALS.

