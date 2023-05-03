Warming up into the first weekend of May with minor shower/storm chances

By Derrek Dalman
Published: May. 3, 2023
Clouds have slowly been filling in from the north this afternoon after a mostly sunny sky throughout much of our mid-week. Luckily today, winds were not much of a factor as temperatures made it back around our seasonable averages in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as a weak low and front gradually slide into the Upper Midwest from Canada. Winds will remain light as they shift out of the south and southwest, keeping overnight lows near normal in the lower 40s. Beautiful weather will carry into tomorrow as low pressure drifts overhead and to the south. While plenty of sunshine is forecast, there is an outside chance for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. That said, many locations should stay dry with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

On Friday, a stalled boundary will be situated over the Coulee Region before it slowly lifts back to the north throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will result with a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Given the increased cloud cover and potential for some precipitation, temperatures to finish out this first week of May will be cooler, but seasonable in the 60s. For those of you heading out to area lakes for Wisconsin’s state fishing opener on Saturday, you won’t have much to worry about as sun will mix with clouds. An isolated shower or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but things are trending quieter with light breezes from the southeast and highs pushing back up around 70. Sunday will feature similar weather as our next storm system slowly builds across the Central Plains with temperatures back in the low 70s. By Monday, low pressure will track northward into the Dakotas with intervals of sun and clouds, as well as a small chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The same weather-maker will linger nearby through the middle of next week with some indications for additional precipitation, though there are too many uncertainties this far out to add chances to the forecast. For now, expect partly sunny skies with consistent temperatures in the low 70s.

