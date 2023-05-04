Cluster A Consortium hosts Excellence in Education Banquet

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and staff from the Cluster A Consortium were honored during the Excellence in Education Banquet Wednesday night.

The consortium is made up of the Augusta, Durand-Arkansaw, Eleva-Strum, Fall Creek, Gilmanton, Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild, and Whitehall school districts.

Three students and three teachers from each district received awards at the event.

Ashlee Legear with the consortium says the evening is a great way to recognize the work being done by educators, as well as the kids they’re educating.

“This is such a special night for the cluster, students have a lot of opportunities to be really active, and the students that we’re recognizing tonight have been active in academics, in sports and student organizations,” Legear said. “They’ve really accomplished a lot in their four years of high school, and in addition to recognizing the students, those students in turn, pick an honored educator to say thank you for the people who helped shape their experience.”

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was the emcee for the event.

