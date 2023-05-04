Emergency agencies gathered in Eau Claire for large scale response training

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple agencies on the local and state level gathered in Eau Claire to run an emergency simulation with communication being the key factor.

This interoperable communications exercise is done to learn how to keep the lines of communication open in a large scale emergency.

“Bring them all in so we can all work on making sure communications work back and forth. So that if something were to happen we can talk to each other,” said Sergeant Jake Henning with the Altoona Police Department. He acted as the public information officer for Thursday’s training.

This year’s simulation, held at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, is preparing emergency agencies for a severe tornado outbreak.

The agencies in attendance included the Eau Claire County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin National Guard and even the Washburn County Sheriff’s office who ran point for all agencies there.

It was being treated like an all hands on deck situation, including hands from the other side of the Badger State in Green Bay.

It was done through radio and satellite technology to help boost signals that would otherwise be lost or jammed.

In addition to Wisconsin agencies, our friends to the west were also there to help.

“It’s great to have an interstate agreement with them to be able to work with them. If something were to happen to us it’s probably going to impact Minnesota as well,” said Sgt. Henning.

“Any significant disaster, none of us have enough resources to do that by ourselves. We need to call on our partners, whether if it’s in our state, or especially Wisconsin being so close,” said Mark Erickson with Minnesota Task Force 1.

“It’s extremely important to know your neighbors, know their capabilities and know their faces. When that dark sky day happens, I want to have those pre-existing relationships with our other states,” said Margaret Zieke with Wisconsin Task Force 1.

Char Kraft with the Eau Claire Amateur Radio Club said getting the distress message out on radio wave is critical.

It can be useful when calling to Eastern Wisconsin for help.

“If all the communications are down, we may be able to get mutual aid from that section of the country. With this exercise we’re testing our communications to see if we can actually communicate,” said Char Kraft.

The general sentiment here is to never have to find out if a response of this scale is needed.

The training will continue Friday May 5th at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

