Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man taken into custody following an incident on Highway 53 appeared in court Thursday.

A $100,000 cash bond is set for 39-year-old Harley Alcala.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said in a news release that it started after they were informed of a security threat to the courthouse that was directed at a specific case that was to take place on Tuesday.

A media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office states, “Based on the cooperation of several departments within Chippewa County a decision was made to increase Courthouse security level for business hours. During the morning hours of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and several assisting agencies monitored the area of suspected travel. Due to the strong cooperation and professional working relationship of Law Enforcement in NW Wisconsin as well as Minnesota; the vehicle was identified. Based on the route of travel, and identification of the vehicle Law Enforcement coordinated a traffic stop.”

“We first located the vehicle in the Barron County, so Barron County assisted us and then based on the traffic flow, based on the safety and visibility, there was a reason to stop him where we did when we did,” Hakes said.

The media release goes on to say, “The suspect was stopped on Highway 53 between Exit 110 and Exit 102. The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Due to this Highway 53 was closed in this area in the best interest of Public Safety. Negotiations were initiated by Crisis Negotiator from the City of Chippewa Falls Police Department. Area Law Enforcement and the Regional SWAT team assisted in securing the scene. The suspect was taken into custody after non-lethal use of force techniques were utilized.”

Alcala is scheduled to be back in court June 13.

