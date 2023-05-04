Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis man charged in a fatal crash in Dunn County in sentenced.

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.

Court records show the court orders withheld sentence, three years probation. Chiman-Arce can have probation transferred to Minn. if he wants to.

In Feb. 2021 the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 just east of the interchange with State Highway 29.

A complaint filed in Dunn County court said Chiman-Acre admitted to being the driver.

A passenger, later identified as Magdaleno Enrique Torres of Bloomington, Minn. was pulled from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The complaint said Chiman-Arce admitted to a state trooper he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

