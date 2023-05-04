National Hamburger Month

By Judy Clark
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes that celebrate Beef Month and National Hamburger Month.

OLYMPIAN BURGERS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1/4 cup low-fat or regular plain Greek-style yogurt

1/2 cup olive tapenade, divided

1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, split, toasted

Fresh spinach leaves

COOKING:

Combine yogurt and 1/4 cup tapenade in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine Ground Beef and remaining 1/4 cup tapenade in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat grill pan over medium heat until hot. Place patties in pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with pepper, as desired. Remove; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Add onion and zucchini to grill pan over medium heat; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp-tender, turning occasionally.

Spread 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture on the cut side of each bun, then add spinach to bottom bun. Place burger on top of spinach and add 1 tablespoon cheese; top evenly onion, and zucchini. Close sandwiches.

------

THAI BURGERS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup shredded Napa cabbage

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon hot chili sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

COOKING:

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside.

Combine Ground Beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Cook’s Tip: Hot chili sauce, an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar, imparts a tangy, spicy heat to dishes. Hot chili sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

