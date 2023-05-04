Schabusiness defense calls for another competency exam

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for the woman accused in a Green Bay murder and dismemberment case is calling for another competency exam.

The defense for Taylor Schabusiness argues the competency evaluation completed in November is no longer current.

Schabusiness is accused in the murder of Shad Thyrion.

In March, her attorney also argued her initial competency exam was done before she attacked her previous attorney in the courtroom, which he’s connecting to a mental breakdown.

Schabusiness will be back in court next Tuesday.

