SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 3rd

By JD Danielson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep softball season rolls on as two powerhouses collide in Blair-Taylor, it’s Wildcats against the Mondovi Buffalos.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire faces off with UW-River Falls in softball, and UW-Stout in baseball.

Also, 15 Chippewa Falls High School athletes put pen to paper and commit to collegiate athletic programs.

Finally, Eau Claire Memorial dedicates their new strength and conditioning facility.

