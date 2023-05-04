Tracking scattered shower and storm chances through the weekend with near to above average temperatures

Despite a weak low and front moving over the state this afternoon, sunshine prevailed with temperatures rising above average to the upper 70s and around 80. After a mostly clear sky this evening, clouds will start to filter in overnight as moisture begins to increase with a front stalling out over our southern counties. A few showers may develop late, otherwise dry weather will continue with mild lows in the upper 40s. This first week of May will finish out with mostly cloudy skies and rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as our boundary remains nearly stationary to the south. As a result of the clouds and expected precipitation, temperatures will run cooler, but right around average in the mid-60s.

More periods of rain will carry into tomorrow night as a warm front slowly lifts back to the north. We’ll see lingering showers through early Saturday, but those should exit by late morning with a quieter afternoon in store under cloud cover for those of you taking advantage of Wisconsin’s fishing opener. Luckily, temperatures will stay in the seasonable 60s with breezy southeast winds. Intervals of sunshine and clouds return on Sunday, though we won’t be completely out of the woods with precipitation chances as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest. Once again, scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms as dew points climb into the 50s with sufficient instability in place. Looking into next week, things are now shaping up to be mostly dry with sunshine and clouds at times as a broad upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to dominate our weather pattern. It certainly will be a great time to get some yard work done or spend time outdoors in general as we will not only stay with quieter weather, but temperatures will be climbing back above average through the 70s and possibly around 80 by Thursday.

