Tradehome Shoes donates socks to those in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tradehome Shoes is donating hundreds of socks to those in need.

A bi-annual sock drop off was held Thursday at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. Over 1200 pairs of socks were dropped off at the organization’s office in downtown Eau Claire. Tradehome donates one pack of socks for every pack of Century brand socks that are sold.

The Co-Manager of Tradehome shoes in Eau Claire, Noah Baxter, says the initiative is a great way for the community to give back.

“We enjoy doing it. It’s not even us who do it. It’s all of our customers that trade home who have said, Yeah, let me let me buy a pack of those. And like you said, sometimes we have a person will be like, Let me buy two or three of them. So it’s nice to be able to give back as a community,” Baxter said.

In the last year, Tradehome Shoes have given over 7,000 pairs of shoes, and over 63,000 pairs of socks to those in need.

