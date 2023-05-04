Tradehome Shoes donates socks to those in need

SOCK DROP OFF
SOCK DROP OFF(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tradehome Shoes is donating hundreds of socks to those in need.

A bi-annual sock drop off was held Thursday at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. Over 1200 pairs of socks were dropped off at the organization’s office in downtown Eau Claire. Tradehome donates one pack of socks for every pack of Century brand socks that are sold.

The Co-Manager of Tradehome shoes in Eau Claire, Noah Baxter, says the initiative is a great way for the community to give back.

“We enjoy doing it. It’s not even us who do it. It’s all of our customers that trade home who have said, Yeah, let me let me buy a pack of those. And like you said, sometimes we have a person will be like, Let me buy two or three of them. So it’s nice to be able to give back as a community,” Baxter said.

In the last year, Tradehome Shoes have given over 7,000 pairs of shoes, and over 63,000 pairs of socks to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
TREVOR BLACKBURN
Competency exam ordered for man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Evers stops at UWEC
Wisconsin Republicans to kill legalized pot, stadium repairs
Fireworks in Eau Claire
4th of July fireworks display to happen this year in Eau Claire

Latest News

Emergency communications crew at Thursday's interoperable communication exercise in Eau Claire,...
Emergency agencies gathered in Eau Claire for large scale response training
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA...
Budenholzer out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/4/23)
Celebrating National Hamburger Month!
Celebrating National Hamburger Month! (5/4/23)