WAGNER TAILS: Kenny and Rosie Posie

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - How a cat arrived at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie is a mystery. Caretakers found him in a cage at the rescue, and they don’t know who put him there.

Kenny is shy at first, and he will need a little more time to transition to his new home. He’s described as a loving five-month-old. He likes shoulder rides and being carried around.

Caretakers say he’s a purr box and loves cuddling. He would love a home where he can sleep in the bed with his humans. Any attention is awesome in Kenny’s world.

Kenny doesn’t like being alone, so it may be good for him to have another cat in the home.

Another cat who loves cuddles is Rosie Posie. She’s described by staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society as sweet and energetic.

Rosie Posie loves attention, but she’s also good at keeping herself entertained. Click HERE for the adoption application.

