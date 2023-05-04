Wausau woman sentenced in connection to 2020 Pierce County fatal crash

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old McKenna Fell.
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash is sentenced.

Online court records show Fell was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by seven years extended supervision.

According to online court records, Fell plead guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and injury by intoxicated use/vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, in Feb. of 2020 the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy to a report of a two-vehicle crash with people unconscious.

Investigation shows a vehicle driven by Fell was driving north on Highway 63 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth. Authorities say the passenger of the southbound vehicle, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, died.

Authorities say they found several empty cans of an alcoholic seltzer in the vehicle and on the ground after the vehicle had crashed. Authorities also found prescription pill bottles that are not advised to be mixed with alcohol.

