Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

Jesse Koltz, 33
Jesse Koltz, 33(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Sean White
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday just after 9 a.m., Jesse Koltz, 33, took deputies on a vehicle pursuit in Wisconsin Rapids that covered around 16 miles and speeds which exceeded 100 mph.

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to pull over Koltz for erratically driving and suspected of being under the influence and having several felony warrants.

Koltz allegedly rammed his vehicle into a sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit and continued driving, eventually leading deputies through private property in Portage County where he drove into a wooded area before trying to escape on foot.

Koltz was arrested soon after. He faces several felony charges including a fourth-offense OWI, felony bail jumping, narcotics possession, and failing to install/tampering with an ignition interlock device.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the pursuit by Wisconsin Rapids PD, Grand Rapids PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Port Edwards PD, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wood County Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
TREVOR BLACKBURN
Competency exam ordered for man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Evers stops at UWEC
Wisconsin Republicans to kill legalized pot, stadium repairs
Fireworks in Eau Claire
4th of July fireworks display to happen this year in Eau Claire

Latest News

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old McKenna Fell.
Wausau woman sentenced in connection to 2020 Pierce County fatal crash
UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire receives large grant to support faculty-student research in growing field of astrophysics
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/4/23)
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced