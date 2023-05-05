19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.(WPTA)
By Dakota News Now staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident in South Dakota Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m. They believe the accident happened shortly before he was found.

Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

According to officials, he was working near a large piece of machinery at the time.

Wixon’s death remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details regarding Wixon’s death were provided.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
AZFAMILY | MGN - Recall notice
Mike’s Star Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Poultry
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts

Latest News

Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were...
Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
US adds a strong 253,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end