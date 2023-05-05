Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all cookie lovers, the Crumbl Cookies in Eau Claire is open for business after having its grand opening on Friday.

The new Crumbl is located at 4008 Commonwealth Avenue in the Commonwealth Plaza. The grand opening took place at 8 a.m. on Friday and was followed by a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

For people who wanted to get their hands on cookies, the flavors of the week were the Chocolate Chip Cookie, the Dulce De Leche, the Classic Pink Sugar, the Cake Batter, the Maple Oatmeal, and the Buck-Eye Brownie.

One of the three owners, Dr. Karen French, said she expected a huge turnout on Friday since Thursday’s soft opening had a line of people out the door.

“People were so excited,” French said. “We kinda slowed them down a little bit because we’re new, the staff is new to making all the cookies. Everybody was talking to each other. It’s really, Eau Claire is very great.”

The new Crumbl location will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday. As a word of advice the three owners recommend eating your cookies by just grabbing the whole thing and taking a large bite.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
AZFAMILY | MGN - Recall notice
Mike’s Star Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Poultry
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts

Latest News

Henning has been in law enforcement for around 30 years.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Henning retiring after decades-long career
Det. Don Henning
Det. Don Henning Retiring (5/5/23)
Crumbl
Crumbl Cookie Prepares to Open 3 (5/5/23)
Crumbl
Crumbl Cookie Prepares to Open 2 (5/5/23)