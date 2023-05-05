Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all cookie lovers, the Crumbl Cookies in Eau Claire is open for business after having its grand opening on Friday.

The new Crumbl is located at 4008 Commonwealth Avenue in the Commonwealth Plaza. The grand opening took place at 8 a.m. on Friday and was followed by a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

For people who wanted to get their hands on cookies, the flavors of the week were the Chocolate Chip Cookie, the Dulce De Leche, the Classic Pink Sugar, the Cake Batter, the Maple Oatmeal, and the Buck-Eye Brownie.

One of the three owners, Dr. Karen French, said she expected a huge turnout on Friday since Thursday’s soft opening had a line of people out the door.

“People were so excited,” French said. “We kinda slowed them down a little bit because we’re new, the staff is new to making all the cookies. Everybody was talking to each other. It’s really, Eau Claire is very great.”

The new Crumbl location will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday. As a word of advice the three owners recommend eating your cookies by just grabbing the whole thing and taking a large bite.

